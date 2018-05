Hunters, Hilltoppers Win Season Finales

Duluth Denfeld and Duluth Marshall finishing out their seasons on top.

DULUTH, Minn. – The prep schools’ regulars seasons would come to a close Thursday. Both teams ending on high notes.

Denfeld would win in a 6-0 shutout victory over Zimmerman.

Duluth Marshall would also have a strong finish, with Ben Pederson on the mound striking out batter after batter, finishing with 10 in six innings of work. Hilltoppers take the game 4-0.