Lady Wolfpack Dominate Grand Rapids

The Duluth girls lacrosse team get the home win over the Lightning.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Girls Lacrosse team faced Grand Rapids Thursday evening and did not take it easy on them. In the first half alone, the Wolfpack scored nine goals. Grand Rapids battled back later in the game but it was too late. Wolfpack went on to win 17-5.