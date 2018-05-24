Minnesota Author Leads Workshop for Northland Writers

The group Lake Superior Writers organized the workshop

Writers in the Twin Ports had the chance to learn from a professional author on Thursday.

Minnesota author William Kent Krueger hosted a workshop at the Northland Country Club, where he was able to share his skills and passion for writing to others who share the love of the craft.

“I enjoying leading workshops because my father was a teacher, so I’m kind of a teacher at heart,” Krueger said. “One of the most gratifying things that comes from teaching a writing workshop is when people come up afterword and say ‘yeah, you’ve given me a lot to think about. I’m seeing things in a different way.'”

