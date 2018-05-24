Multiple Suspects Sentenced in UMD Student’s Murder

DULUTH, Minn.-Two suspects have been sentenced for their role in the murder of a UMD student back in February of 2017 in the eastern hillside of Duluth.

Noah Baker, 20, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder of 22-year-old William Grahek, after pleading guilty to the charge in April. He could get 20 years in prison and 10 years on probation if he exhibits good behavior. Other charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery were dismissed against him.

His sister, Tara Baker, 23, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in April, and was sentenced to 60 days in a women’s correctional facility, and another 57 months of probation.

Three other suspects are facing charges in the case including Deandre Davenport for murder in the first-degree, with intent while committing a felony.

Noah King has also been charged with murder in the second-degree, while Xavier Haywood is charged with aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact.

