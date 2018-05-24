New Mixed Gender Bathrooms Open at Park Point

These two single-use bathrooms are equipped with locks.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new mixed gender bathroom facility is open out on Park Point.

The facilities are at Lafayette Community Center. These two single-use bathrooms are equipped with locks.

Organizers say the universal bathrooms are a great message for the city of Duluth to be sharing with its visitors.

“So people with disabilities, people with families with special needs, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people especially will be able to use these facilities comfortably and with ease,” Duluth Council Member Gary Anderson said.

The new bathrooms were funded with a $100,00 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Lake Superior Coastal Program.