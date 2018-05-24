One Injured in Minnesota Police Shooting

No Officers Were Hurt

CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) – A police shooting in a suburban Minneapolis neighborhood has sent one person to the hospital with nonlethal injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the shooting happened at a home in Crystal Wednesday night.

The agency says the person is being treated at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and is expected to live.

The BCA says no officers were hurt.

The person’s identity and further details aren’t immediately available.

The BCA is planning to release more information later Thursday.