South Ridge and Carlton Advance to 7A Sectional Semifinals

The Bulldogs and Panthers set to face off next weekend.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The 7A Softball Sectional Quarterfinals took place Thursday in Cloquet. The winners bracket was comprised of four teams: Silver Bay, Carlton, Cherry, and South Ridge.

Cherry and South Ridge went head to head. The Panthers would score early, and that would be the only run of the game for either side. South Ridge wins 1-0.

Later, Carlton faced Silver Bay. The game was scoreless until the top of the third. Mariners’ Jessie Ketola hits a 2 run rbi doulbe to make it a 2-0 game. But Carlton would answer back in the bottom of the inning with a three run inside the park homer by Taylor Nelson. The Bulldogs wouldn’t stop there, as they continued to dominate the Panthers 11-2.