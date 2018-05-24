Starbase Celebrates First School Year

DULUTH, Minn.- Some Northland students are experiencing what its like to be a scientist through a program called Starbase, which is celebrating the end of its first school year program.

The classroom is a whole new experience for children who learn to program rovers and create real-world architectural design. The Starbase program operates on the base of the 148th Fighter Wing, in Duluth, which gives students access to an exciting classroom atmosphere. The week-long class covers science, technology, engineering, and math aiming to get students interested in science and technology careers.

“It’s hard to find good qualified workers here in Duluth for some of those jobs with the 148th and many of our aviation partners on the field and Starbase we believe is going to help keep them here over the long term,” 148th Fighter Wing Commander Chris Blomquist said.

Organizers tell us this introduces jobs to students they may have never known existed and also teaches the children real-life skills.

“They really see the fruits of their labor and they see what happens when you work as a team and one of the big components of starbase that we’re very excited about is how we showcase people that have stem careers,” Starbase Minnesota Duluth Director Charity Rupp said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is celebrating the first year of Starbase, meanwhile, STEM classes will be held throughout the summer. This year nearly 600 kids went through the Starbase program but in the upcoming year, they’re hoping to double those numbers.