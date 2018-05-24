“Our Town” to Open at NorShor Theatre Tonight

Play Follows Lives of Residents in Small-Town America

DULUTH, Minn. – The latest production put on by the Duluth Playhouse is opening Thursday evening at the NorShor Theatre.

The director of “Our Town”, Sean Byrd, stopped by FOX 21 to discuss the play.

It was written by Thornton Wilder and follows the lives of residents in small-town America.

The plot takes the audience through ups and downs in life, showing moments in life should be treasured.

The performances run May 24 through June 3, Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the NorShor Theatre.

A matinee will be performed on Sunday, June 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$35 for adults and $25 for students.

To purchase tickets or learn more head to www.duluthplayhouse.org.