UMD’s Schmoll, Wright, Smith Earn All-American Honors

The Bulldog trio were named to the NFCA and D2CCA All-American Teams.

DULUTH — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and the Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association (D2CCA) released their softball All-American teams yesterday and there was no surprise for a trio of University of Minnesota Duluth seniors.

Shortstop Becky Smith was selected to the 2018 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-American third team while outfielder Hannah Schmoll and second baseman Natalie Wright were chosen to the 2018 Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association All-American second team.

Schmoll, Smith and Wright join second baseman Tyra Kerr (NFCA second team and Daktronics honorable mention in 2012), pitcher/outfielder Kristin Danielson (NFCA third team in 2010), designated player/catcher Dayna Groom (NFCA third team in 2005), and second baseman Patty Becker (NAIA first team in 1990 and honorable mention in 1991) in the distinguished group of softball players to attain All-American status.

Schmoll set single-season records in runs (64), hits (95), stolen bases (46) and stolen base attempts (49). The native of Grand Rapids, Minn., recorded career bests in batting average (.466), on-base percentage (.515), slugging percentage (.593), home runs (3) and RBI (47). Schmoll led the Bulldogs in batting average and on-base percentage as she compiled 32 multiple hit games and ended the season on a 11-game hitting streak. Schmoll was also a Top 25 finalist for the 2018 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Player of the Year Award.

Smith batted third in the lineup all season and was rewarded with breaking her own single-season RBI mark. The native of Long Lake, Minn., smashed a personal best 77 hits for 12 homers, also a personal high, for 67 runs driven in. She hit .376 at the plate with a .663 slugging percentage. While she ranks fifth for most RBI this season, Smith is one of only six active players in Division II to have over 200 RBI for her career. She was five multiple hit games behind Schmoll but she led the team with 18 multiple RBI games.

Wright also racked from the dish as she hit .364 on the year. The native of Wyoming, Minn., had the lowest strikeout per plate appearance ratio among the team — a stunning six percent — only coming up empty 15 times. Wright established personal bests in her senior campaign in runs (51), hits (72), home runs (9), RBI (56), walks (24), on-base percentage (.436), and stolen bases (20). She was the only Bulldog this season to hit multiple grand slams. She also set a collegiate high for RBI in a game with eight against Emporia State back on Mar. 16.

The trio were named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud All-District 7 first team and are also up for All-American consideration for the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

(INFORMATION COURTESY OF UMD ATHLETICS)