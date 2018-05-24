Unique boat gets a special launch on Lake Superior

The Norwegian boat was built with help from the community

A unique boat got its first official launch on Lake Superior on Thursday.

A big crowd turned out to see this traditional Norwegian boat out on the waters. The boat was built by Spirit of The Lakes Community School woodworking teacher John Finkle, with a lot of help from students and members of the community.

“We’re very excited,” Finkle said. “We’ve had a couple of test launches, over the ice to see where the ores go. Today’s really nice and it’s because we’ve had so many people help on this project, so its for everybody. It’s a community event.”