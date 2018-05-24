Vista’s Safe Harbor Moved To Fraser Shipyards During Seawall Project

DULUTH, Minn. – We have a follow-up involving the Vista Fleet and securing its safe harbor during the delayed seawall reconstruction project.

It turns out the tour boats are not able to secure safe harbor in the Minnesota Slip after all.

DECC officials says it was too difficult to moor in the slip during the construction of the seawall and the heavy equipment in the area change every day.

Safe harbor for the Vista Fleet has now been secured across the bay with Fraser Shipyards in Superior, according to the DECC.

Meanwhile, the temporary docking stations behind the DECC to load customers is working great, according to Vista owner Justin Steinbach.

The seawall reconstruction project is expected to be complete by mid-June.

Sidewalks and bike paths will wrap up in August.