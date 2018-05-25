The Bookstore at Fitger’s Earns Top Award

The Bookstore at Fitger's Earns Top Award

DULUTH, Minn. -It may have come as a surprise but the Bookstore at Fitger’s received the We Love Bookstores Award.

Sisters in Crime – The Twin Cities Chapter presented staff with a $500 check for the honor.

The money will be used to remind the public and not just tourists that the Bookstore at Fitger’s is in the community.

It will help with marketing and getting the word out about this independent bookstore.

“Independent bookstores are thriving, whereas some of the bigger box stores, while they’re still vital to the community they’re not doing as well, said Bookstore at Fitger’s Manager Jennifer Jubenville. “But independent stores are definitely having revitalization and i think it’s because of the sense of community that they bring.”

The Bookstore at Fitger’s has plenty of events planned this summer like game nights, wine tastings and author signings.