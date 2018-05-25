Disaster Funds Approved for St. Louis County

Funds Have Been Approved for Storm Damage

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton announced today that St. Louis County will be receiving emergency relief funds from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account for public infrastructure repairs.

St. Louis County will be receiving $506,250 in funds to help repair damage to the bay walk, the Lakewalk Trail, the sea wall, and damage to storm water outfalls along the lake shore.

A request from the city was previously submitted to the state for $670,000 based on an initial estimate for these damages.

The city will make up the remaining $170,000 for repairs.