Fire in Rural Duluth Causes Total Loss of Garage, Contents Inside

Multiple Fire Departments Responded to the Fire at 302 Thurber Road in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Just before 4:00 a.m. Friday crews were called to battle a fully engulfed garage fire in rural Duluth.

Duluth, Rice Lake, Lakewood, Hermantown and 148th Air Guard fire departments along with the Gold Cross were on scene when FOX 21 arrived.

The blaze happened at 302 Thurber Road just off Norton Road in Duluth.

Crews dealt with a shortage of water in the area as there were no hydrants, forcing them to rely on tanker trucks to be brought in.

One of the homeowners was checked for smoke inhalation and released.

The fire was contained to the garage and all cars and contents inside were a total loss.

The home suffered some smoke and water damage only.

In total, there were $175,000 dollars in damage done.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.