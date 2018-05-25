Local Businesses to be Featured at Duluth Made Pop-up Market

Natalie Froistad,

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, you’ll have the chance to find a locally-made treasure at an annual pop-up market in Duluth.

The Duluth Made Pop-up Market will be Sunday, May 27th at Evolve Duluth from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

List of vendors:

  • Pretty Gritty
  • DU Stuff
  • Wilderness Wellness Chiropractic
  • Atelier and Stone
  • Clover + Cotton
  • Harmonic Goods
  • Crave by CRV
  • Scratch Studios
  • Marigold Goods
  • Art by Sam Neilson
  • Juniper Blue Designs
  • Silver Creek Co.

For more information head to their Facebook page.

