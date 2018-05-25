Local Businesses to be Featured at Duluth Made Pop-up Market
DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, you’ll have the chance to find a locally-made treasure at an annual pop-up market in Duluth.
The Duluth Made Pop-up Market will be Sunday, May 27th at Evolve Duluth from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
List of vendors:
- Pretty Gritty
- DU Stuff
- Wilderness Wellness Chiropractic
- Atelier and Stone
- Clover + Cotton
- Harmonic Goods
- Crave by CRV
- Scratch Studios
- Marigold Goods
- Art by Sam Neilson
- Juniper Blue Designs
- Silver Creek Co.
For more information head to their Facebook page.