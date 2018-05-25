Local Businesses to be Featured at Duluth Made Pop-up Market

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, you’ll have the chance to find a locally-made treasure at an annual pop-up market in Duluth.

The Duluth Made Pop-up Market will be Sunday, May 27th at Evolve Duluth from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

List of vendors:

Pretty Gritty

DU Stuff

Wilderness Wellness Chiropractic

Atelier and Stone

Clover + Cotton

Harmonic Goods

Crave by CRV

Scratch Studios

Marigold Goods

Art by Sam Neilson

Juniper Blue Designs

Silver Creek Co.

For more information head to their Facebook page.