Memorial Day Weekend Brings Summer Fun to Spirit Mountain

Memorial Day Weekend Serves as the Official Start to the Summer Activity Season at Spirit Mountain in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The summer season is officially underway in the Northland, at least according to the staff at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.

“It’s hard to believe, we just closed the ski season down at the middle of April,” said Brandy Ream, Executive Director at Spirit Mountain.

In the blink of an eye, Mother Nature is transforming Spirit Mountain into a zone full of scenic views and summer entertainment.

“It has been certainly a very quick change over this year,” said Ream.

Ream says this hasn’t stopped staff from working hard and countless hours to prepare for Memorial Day weekend.

“We’ve made a lot of progress so far before this holiday weekend,” said Erik Blow, Assistant Manager of Outdoor Operations.

Whether you’re biking through the rough terrain of the bike trails, or simply visiting for the thrills, Ream says there’s plenty of fun for everyone.

“Ride down the hill on your bike and take the chairlift back up,” said Blow.

“The Adventure Park, of course I may be a little bit biased but it’s fantastic,” said Ream. “As long as you’re ages three and up, there’s something here for everyone.”

As a Northland native, FOX 21’s Brett Scott was sad to admit Friday happened to be his first time down the adventurous Alpine Coaster. After a brief instructional period and the occasional pep talk it was time to sit back, relax and roll.

“A lot of maintenance definitely goes into getting ready for summer operations,” said Ream.

“We have a pretty loyal crew of people here every season, not only from Duluth but a bunch of different states,” said Blow.

Whether you’re visiting for the weekend or want to explore your Northland backyard, staff says it’s important to remember the best summer fun starts atop Spirit Mountain.

“All of them love it and I see a lot of them coming back every season,” said Blow. “Making a great product that people enjoy is really exciting. As a

rider myself it’s also nice to build something I can enjoy as well.”

The Adventure Park at Spirit Mountain includes the Alpine Coaster, a non-traditional zip line, mini golf, jumping pillow and scenic chair lift rides.

Ream says the campground at Spirit Mountain is full for the Memorial Day weekend.

Click here for a list of hours for the Adventure Park and to learn more.