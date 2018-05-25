Menomonie man Dies of Apparent Drowning

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office they received a report of a missing 88-year-old man from a cabin on Schmidt Road in the Township of Winter on Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to the scene located on the Flambeau River where the missing man was found at approximately 11:59 p.m. deceased in the river.

Authorities state the male appears to have died of apparent drowning.

The name of the elderly man has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.