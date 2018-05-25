Northland Hits Record HEAT

The Twin Ports Broke Daily High Temperature Records for May 25

Duluth, Minn.– Broke RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES Friday May 25th, as we reached 89°!

Superior, Silver Bay and Hayward also shattered record high temperatures on Friday!

The record heat surged across the Northland into the mid and upper 80’s, with a few 90° temperatures recorded.

Humidity was high, with dew points in the 60’s. The Northland felt more like a mid July day as we kicked off Memorial Day Weekend hot and muggy!

Temperatures will continue to be 20°-25° above average for the rest of the weekend.

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot says high 80’s are forecasted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Sunshine will dominate the weekend, with chances for scattered showers Saturday after 4pm and again Monday after 3pm.