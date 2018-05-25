Northlander’s React to Rising Gas Prices During Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Gas Prices Sit Nationally at $2.93 a Gallon

DULUTH, Minn.-Northland Roads are expected to be packed this weekend as its one of the busiest weekends of travel for the year.

Nearly 40 million Americans are hitting the roads this weekend, according to AAA.

They are expected to pay more at the pump when they are fueling up for their trip. AAA says gas prices have jumped about 12 cents a gallon over the last few weeks to a national average of $2.93.

Local travelers say with the increase in price, they have to plan a little better for their trip.

“I guess we take into consideration how many gallons of gas our tanks can hold and we kind of cross reference that with the prices,” said David Bobrowski, a Duluth resident heading to Colorado. “We can pretty much estimate how much we’ll have and where we’ll be based on how much miles we’re going.”

Most gas prices we’ve looked at throughout the area, are sitting at the national average.