Students Learn Science Behind Lake Superior

200 Students Participate in Program Today
Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn.-Elementary and high school students got to learn all about Lake Superior today on the UMD’S Blue Heron Research Vessel.

Scientists and researchers gave demonstrations and guided tours of the boat. Students even got to operate a remotely operated vehicle that explores the lake.

Organizers said they hope the event gives kids more of an appreciation for Lake Superior.

More than 200 students participated in the program today.

Related Post

Aldi Opens Doors in Duluth
Duluth City Council Discusses Ride Sharing
Tourism Season Brings Big Money to Douglas County
Duluth Assessing Storm Damages Cost

You Might Like