Students Learn Science Behind Lake Superior

200 Students Participate in Program Today

DULUTH, Minn.-Elementary and high school students got to learn all about Lake Superior today on the UMD’S Blue Heron Research Vessel.

Scientists and researchers gave demonstrations and guided tours of the boat. Students even got to operate a remotely operated vehicle that explores the lake.

Organizers said they hope the event gives kids more of an appreciation for Lake Superior.

More than 200 students participated in the program today.