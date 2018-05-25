Weinstein Faces sex Charges in Prosecution Amid #MeToo

The Fim Producer Vehemently Denies the Allegations

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) – A lawyer representing one of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims called his arraignment on criminal charges “an emotional moment.”

Attorney Carrie Goldberg represents former actress Lucia Evans, who says Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in his office in 2004.

Weinstein was charged Friday with attacking Evans and raping another, unidentified woman at a hotel in 2013.

His attorney, Benjamin Brafman, says the film producer vehemently denies the allegations.

Goldberg told The Associated Press that “we are relieved and grateful that justice is coming, but we also mourn the cases where it didn’t.”

She also says her “brave and beautiful client has sacrificed her privacy and peace to come forward” and asks that she be left alone.