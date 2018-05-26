Motorcylcle Group Helps Fulfill Dying Man’s Wish

The Pigs LGGD are a group of motorcyclists that like to help others.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you had one last wish, what would you ask for?

For one man his request was simple.

Get out and go for a ride.

The Pigs LGGD (Let’s Go Give or Get Donations) are a group of motorcyclists that like to help others.

And on Saturday they helped a terminally ill man check one thing off his bucket list.

It was quite the scene at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center with motorcycles in the parking lot.

All this to make one man’s final wish a reality.

Katy Brue says her dad, Kevin Brue, is her best friend.

Kevin was diagnosed with terminal cancer and just wanted to go for one final ride.

“It just means the world to not only my dad, but the rest of us, because it’s his last wish. it’s the last thing he wanted to do,” said Brue. “The fact that the pigs did this and were able to get this all together is amazing and i’m very grateful to them for it.”

Kevin used to ride motorcycles when he was younger.

The pigs have done charity rides in the past, so fulfilling this request was easy.

“What person wouldn’t want to make something happen like that for a last wish for somebody, said Craig Craven of Pig LGGD. “Even if I wasn’t a pig.”

These bikers with hearts went out for a short ride just so Kevin can get in the wind again.