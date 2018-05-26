New Sculptures Unveiled at Wade Stadium

DULUTH, Minn. – Two new sculptures have a new home at Wade Stadium in Duluth and an official dedication took place earlier today.

The sculptures were created and designed by an artist duo known as “Actual Size Artworks.”

They were selected by the Minnesota Percent for Art in Public Places Program.

The inspiration came from phrases announcers make during a baseball game and that’s why they’re called “out of the park.”

“We like doing these projects in municipal situations like this, because we’re able to bring a little bit of sense of humor and a little bit of maybe more sophisticated design into community based projects and this is a community based park,” said Artist Aris Georgiades.

It took about six months to create the sculptures.