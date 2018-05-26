Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Hosts Community BBQ

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center has combined Memorial Day and the kick off to summer with a community barbecue.

Almost a thousand people showed up throughout the day for food, some fun and it was all free.

“For the center, our job is to preserve and honor veterans stories and their history,” said Executive Director Hayes Scriven. “But we also need to be known as a community center for people and this did that today.”

With the amount of people who showed up the food ran out a couple of times, but folks stepped up to get more.