St. Louis County Historical Society Hosts “Minnesota Remembers Vietnam” Event

Veterans watched the Ken Burns Vietnam documentary and discussed the film

DULUTH, Minn. – As Memorial Day weekend is getting started, the St. Louis County Historical Society held a “Minnesota Remembers Vietnam” event on Saturday at the American Legion in West Duluth.

Veterans watched a screening of the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary.

They were served a meal and had a discussion about their service and their reactions to the documentary.

Historical Society officials hope the event will build relationships with veterans and help them find lost narratives.

“We don’t necessarily want to get personal with them at this point,” said Pippi Mayfield of the St. Louis County Historical Society. “We just want their reactions to the documentary, how things have changed over the years, what we can learn from history and going forward.”

The Historical Society is looking for veterans to share their oral history for use in their research library.

If interested in sharing your story, give them a call.