New Exhibit Encourages You To Be “Amazingly Immature”

You have until Sept. to get silly with the "Amazingly Immature" Exhibit.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Children’s Museum has an exhibit that wants you to be a little immature, have fun and learn along the way.

Duluth is one of 15 cities selected to host the “Klutz Amazingly Immature” Exhibit.

In honor of the exhibit Duluth Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed the summer of 2018 as Duluth’s “Summer of Immaturity.”

Things like juggling, pulling the tablecloth from the table or playing with your food are encouraged while being amazingly immature.

The exhibit also focuses on STEM learning or science technology, engineering and math.

“We do a lot of stem learning in all the programs that we do in our exhibits,” said Duluth Children’s Museum President/CEO Executive Director Cameron Bloom Kruger. “But what this exhibit does really uniquely is provides this hilarious experience that. It gets kids really engaged.”

Museum staff say the exhibit is great for families because a lot of the stations involve teamwork.

You have until Sept. to get silly with the “Amazingly Immature” Exhibit.