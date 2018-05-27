Spring Pop-Up Shop Pops Up at Evolve Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Evolve Duluth had its spring pop-up shop, which helps small businesses get their name out in the community.

There were several vendors there with jewelry, clothing and other goods.

This was Aaron Boothe’s first time at the pop-up shop.

He owns Scratch Studios, a recording studio in Duluth and this event helps him connect with people as he tries to expand the local music scene.

“I really want to see Duluth music kind of make it big, get on the radio,” said Boothe. “I’d like to see more radio stations around town, so it’s just a way for me to pull money back into that company, so I can keep supporting musicians.”

Clover & Cotton, CRAVE by CRV and Pretty Gritty were a few of the shops.