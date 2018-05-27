That’s A Wrap On Dylan Fest

This year's Dylan Fest included a poetry event and songwriting contest.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a week long celebrating all things Bob Dylan the Eighth Annual Dylan Fest has come to an end.

Dylan Fest closed out with a farewell brunch at the Zeitgest Arts Café.

An art show featuring work from local artists around town and some as far as Australia was also up.

“It’s almost like a pilgrimage and it’s moving to some of us to see that happen,” said Dylan Fest Committee Member Ed Newman. “It affirms or confirms that we’re on the right track to just draw attention again to our local native son.”

Dylan Fest happens every year around his actual birthday, which is May 24th.