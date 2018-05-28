Beachgoers Soak Up the Sun

Northlanders are feeling lucky with these above average temperatures.

DULUTH, Minn. – The sun was shining and Park Point was full of beachgoers soaking up the sun.

Some people were out getting a tan and others searched for gold with metal detectors.

Heidi Nelson says she looks forward to warm beach weather every year and says she isn’t a fan of winter so she’s taking advantage of this warm wave.

“We only get so many warm days in Minnesota so you got to get out and enjoy it while you can and we’re getting a little warm and wanted to take the dogs out for a swim,” said Nelson.

