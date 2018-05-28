Cub Scouts Help VFW Honor Veterans

750 Flags Placed at Ely Cemetery

In Ely Cub Scouts and the Ely VFW teamed up to pay tribute on the graves of Ely veterans.

On Saturday, VFW Post 2717 and the Cub Scout Troop 170 put 750 flags in the cemetery.

“The Cubs really help us out, they’re the ones putting the flags in the ground,” Post Commander Michael Pope. “It’s easier for them to bend down and put in the flags. Veterans show where the flags should go and then they poke a hole for them.”

It took about 2 and half hours to put out flags out to honor the 750 veterans. The veterans had been in conflicts dating back to the Spanish War to the present.

This story and video provided by Roy Misonznick.