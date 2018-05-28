Duluth Duplex Fire Forces Tenants to Find Temporary Home

Duluth Fire Marshal's Office Determined the Cause to be Electrical in Nature

DULUTH, Minn. – A duplex fire in Duluth has forced tenants to make other living arrangements for the time being.

Around 5:40p.m. Sunday, the Duluth Fire Department responded to reports of the structure fire at 208 North 61st Avenue West in Duluth.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire at the roof line of the two-story duplex.

Officials say one person was trying to reenter one of the units. The other tenants had evacuated the apartments.

Crews entered upstairs and found active fire in the attic.

They were able to knock down the main body of the fire while ventilating the roof.

All occupants were accounted for.

None of the residents were able to return to their units due to smoke and water damage through both units.

Damage estimates are $35,000 for the structure and $20,000 for contents.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire to be electrical in nature.

Fire companies from Headquarters Station, Spirit Valley, Gary, and Lincoln Park Station responded to the fire. Duluth Police Department was also on scene assisting.

There is no further information available at this time.