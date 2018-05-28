Duluth Huskies Ready to Begin NWL Season

The Huskies held a special Media Day Monday at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies are back in town, getting ready for the start of the season.

The team practiced Monday at Wade Stadium, just over 24 hours before they start the season on Tuesday. It’s an exciting time for new head coach Tyger Pederson, who wants to make a great first impression in the Northwoods league.

“It’s been great getting everybody out here and getting to work with all of these guys. There’s a lot of excitement around it with my coaching staff and the players. We brought a really good group to Duluth this summer and really talented ball players, so I’m really excited to get this thing rolling,” said Pederson.

Pederson just arrived to Duluth this past weekend, and some of the players just got to Duluth on Monday. Pederson hopes the upcoming road trip will help create an instant bond with the team.

“I just want it to be one big family with everybody really excited and on the same page. I’ve already been getting text messages like “Hey Coach. Can I get some extra work? Can I get some early work?” They want to come to the field. They want to be here. They’re excited to be here. They want to get better and that’s what this league is for,” Pederson said.

The Huskies will open their season against the Mankato Moondogs on Tuesday. The home opener at Wade Stadium will be on Sunday against Eau Claire.