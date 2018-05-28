Duluth Memorial Day Parade Marches On

Due to a last minute what some might call a miracle, the West Duluth Memorial Parade continued this year.

DULUTH, Minn.- The morning of Memorial Day the flag is lowered to honor the fallen. But During the afternoon parades are meant to celebrate the life and liberty given to us through their sacrifices.

Due to a last minute what some might call a miracle, the West Duluth Memorial Parade continued this year.

“I couldn’t be any happier, 2018 the parade didn’t die and we’re going to perpetuate this,” Duluth Honor Guard Captain John Marshall said.

“Well I think it’s good that they saved it and I hope they always will,” veteran Gary Peterson said.

The smiling faces and cheering crowd is an easy sign this parade means a lot to many.

“Just to respect the service people and what they’ve done,” Peterson said.

On this day it’s a tradition to wave the American flag and thank our service members starting at a young age, but for One family who moved to the Northland from Ethiopia it’s a new way of saying thank you, they’re glad to be a part of.

“It is a very big deal, it is a big deal because they’re seeing it right now and when they grow up and have their own kids they’ll do the same thing, bring them and show history you know,” on-goer Amenti said.

Nearly 70 different organizations participate in the parade. It’s important to remember the meaning behind a work-free Monday.

“Fourth of July is its own thing because that’s the whole nation for independence but here is about what veterans are and what they’ve done,” Peterson said. “Without the backing of the rest of us, the military doesn’t have much hope,”

Organizers say Duluth has been hosting Memorial Day parades since the late 1800s