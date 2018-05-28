Duluth Superior Film Festival Starts Wednesday

Richard Hansen, Founder of the Duluth Superior Film Festival Projects a Successful Year for the Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The 9th annual Duluth Superior Film Festival (DSFF) will kick off Wednesday, May 30 and run through Sunday, June 3.

DSFF will take place at multiple venues across the city including Zinema, Teatro Zuccone, Clyde Iron Works, Blacklist Artisan Ales and The Commet Theater in Cook, Minnesota.

Founder Richard Hansen says this year’s line-up will focus on regional productions.

More than a dozen feature films and short films will showcase regional influence.

The 2018 DSFF will also draw special focus to hot button issues surrounding the Indigenous and Women’s communities, with woman centered productions and films with a Native influence occupying a special portion of the programming.

This year, organizers are proud to announce every film screening will be free of charge.

Donations will be accepted at multiple points around each of the screening venues and special events.

Schedule of Events:

Opening Night | Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 | Clyde Iron Works

Doors at 7:00p.m. with film showing at 8:00p.m.

Reception in Clyde Iron Mezzanine immediately following the film.

Click here for a full list of events during the 2018 DSFF.