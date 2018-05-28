Highway 38 Improvement Project Begins Tuesday

The Highway 38 Improvement Project in Grand Rapids Begins Tuesday, May 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – On Tuesday, May 29, drivers in the Grand Rapids area will experience a new construction project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is beginning improvements on Highway 38.

Drivers will encounter daytime flagging operations, lane shifts and center left turn lane closures on Highway 38 from the intersections of 5th Street Northwest through 14th Street Northwest.

Pedestrians will be asked to detour along adjacent sidewalks.

Sidewalk and pedestrian access improvements will be completed in late June.

Resurfacing improvements will start on Highway 38 between 4th Street Northwest and 17th Street Northwest near the end of July.

The project is expected to be finished by early August, 2018.

Project organizers say the finished project will result in better pedestrian accessibility and a smoother ride surface.

For updated road construction information, call 511 or click here.