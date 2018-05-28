Memorial Day At the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

These veterans want more people to respect and appreciate the men and women who fought for our country

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Many people chose to spend their Memorial Day at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior to pay their respect to fallen heroes.

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center offered free admissions to veterans during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It’s just one of the many ways to get people to understand what this day is truly all about.

Rodolfo Rios spent two years in Korea with the Army.

For him Memorial Day is remembering and thanking others who lost their life during war.

Rios says he wants people to sit back and think about what this day represents.

“Lots of people just don’t appreciate that. They just don’t think about it,” said Rios. “They just think about it being a holiday and they go out and barbecue and whatever. They don’t really think about what we did.”

People stopped and looked at all of the history that fills the walls of the museum.

There wasn’t a blank space on this wall expressing gratitude.

James Rolandson was there in support of a relative who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s important to remember because that’s where we’re at. that’s our freedom,” said Rolandson. “We’ve got it so good because of others that made the sacrifice.”

The veterans I spoke to want more people to respect and appreciate the men and women who fought for our country.