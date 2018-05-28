The True Meaning of Memorial Day

Captain of Duluth Honor Guard, John Marshall, Shares the Importance of Memorial Day, West Duluth Memorial Day Parade

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a holiday many use to grill, connect with family and friends or travel to kick off the summer season.

But for Captain of the Duluth Honor Guard John Marshall, Memorial Day is a time to educate and share knowledge of why we honor the day annually.

Marshall says it’s important to honor Memorial Day every day, not just once a year.

This year, the West Duluth Memorial Day parade is back on thanks to last minute help, donations and community support.

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 28.

The starting point is on 59th Avenue West and will run east on Grand Avenue to Central Avenue, then south to Ramsey Street. The parade will end on Mike Colalillo Drive.

The annual parade was nearly called off this year, but saved thanks to a big push from Honor Guard members.