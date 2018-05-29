Baseball Playoffs Off to a Stormy Start

7AAA and 7AA sectionals began, but many games were put on pause due to severe thunderstorms.

CLOQUET, Minn.- High school baseball sectional playoffs began today. In 7AAA play, Cloquet hosted Hibbing. Cloquet put up three runs in the second and third inning combined. After that, thunder storms rolled through and the game was called. It will resume Wednesday, picking up exactly where they left off.

Also in 7AAA, Duluth Denfeld faced Grand Rapids. Denfeld would put up runs in the first two innings, but ultimately fall to Grand Rapids 6-2.

Over in 7AA play, Esko took on Moose Lake-Willow River, scoring 11 runs in 4 innings. But, that game was also put on hold due to weather.