Bayfront Family Center Open for the Season

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s that time of the year the Bayfront Family Center in Duluth is welcoming all ages to come and enjoy the park.

The Bayfront Family Center is located by the harbor in Bayfront Festival Park. It provides families with free activities to use in the park, ranging from bad mitten to ladder golf.

“We’re trying to encourage people to get outside and be active and sometimes it’s a little bit hard to coordinate those things,” City of Duluth Recreation Specialist Pamela Page said.

The wide variety of free equipment gives families an opportunity to try out a new game. The Family Center is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.