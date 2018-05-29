Bike Pop-Up Shops Pops Up In Duluth

All the work provided is for free.

DULUTH, Minn. – May is considered Bus, Bike & Walk Month in the Twin Ports.

And as part of a series of events, a pop-up bike maintenance shop popped up in Duluth.

It’s the third pop-up of the month where volunteers do tune-ups, brake work and other minor repairs.

A grant provided the funding to purchase extra tires, tubes and supplies.

On average about 25 people receive service at each pop-up shop.

“Somebody yelled great idea. and so you can really you can see there is a big need in the community for it, places to be able to go and get your bike worked on,” said Transportation Planner James Gttemeier. “At this event and the other two we had people can learn also how to work on their bikes. so it’s meant to be where we can provide guidance.”

Next month Community Action Duluth is hosting a community forum focused on transportation needs.