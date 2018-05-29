Break Room to Host Team Shuster in Exhibition Pool Match

The exhibition will kickoff the 8 Ball Classic tournament for this weekend.

DULUTH — The Break Room will be hosting a special exhibition match this Thursday night featuring the gold–medal winning U.S. Olympic curling team and the Masconi Cup USA team. Event coordinator Dan Witzman says he got the idea from watching the Olympics.

“The Swedish team, who the U.S. played for the gold medal, said in an interview when asked by an interviewer what they do when they don’t curl, they said they play pool because of the similarities between curling and pool. The way the balls carom off each other is very similar the way the stones carom off each other in curling,” Witzman said.

The event will begin at five o’clock with a meet and greet and will also serve as the kick off for the third annual 8 ball classic pool tournament going on this weekend.