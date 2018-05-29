Duluth City Council Votes To Pass ESST

The ordinance won't go into effect until Jan. 2020, so businesses would have time to make adjustments.

DULUTH, Minn. – A decision on the Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST) ordinance has finally been reached.

The ordinance passed during Tuesday’s Duluth City Council meeting.

Ater a vote of 7-1, ESST is officially happening in Duluth.

The council chambers weren’t packed compared to past meetings and four speakers spoke.

This vote has been a long time coming with several amendments added as part of the process.

The last two amendments include changing the accrual rate from one hour of ESST for every 40 hours worked to 50.

The other is exempting seasonal employees from accruing ESST.

Adeline Wright of Adeline, Inc. says she’s pleased the ordinance passed and would like to see something like this on the state level.

“Duluth can be a leader in changing the lives of workers. i’m a business owner,” said Wright. “I have always offered paid sick leave. I really value my employees. I don’t see any conflict between business and these type of policies.”

Councilor Barb Russ was not in tonight’s council meeting.

Other councilors and several large Duluth businesses have spoken out against passing this ordinance.

Council President Elissa Hansen says from now until 2020 the council will watch developments of other ESST policies across the nation to see how they can be flexible if need be.