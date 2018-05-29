Gary New Duluth Memorial Service

DULUTH, Minn.- Service members that have died to protect our country were honored at the Gary New Duluth Veterans Memorial.

Despite a little rain, the memorial was full of Northlanders offering silence and applause. Their hands over their hearts and head bowed down to honor our country. One speaker addressed the crowd with the reminder; we are the free because of the brave.

“Gary is a very strongly rooted community,” on-goer Derek Medved said. “You know we go back to our roots, were a very tight community so I think sticking together we’re all here for the same cause to respect the fallen and service members that were in the audience today.”

The Veterans Memorial was built in 1952 and aims to help us never forget the individuals that served our country.