Lawmakers Fail to Resolve Dispute Over Muskie Stocking

Muskies are Native to 44 Minnesota Lakes

NISSWA, Minn. (AP) – Lawmakers left St. Paul without resolving a long-running dispute over the stocking of Minnesota lakes with muskies.

Opponents of introducing the big predator fish to more lakes weren’t able to pass legislation this session to limit the practice.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that anti-stocking legislation is expected to return next year.

Muskies – properly known as Muskellunge – are native to 44 Minnesota lakes and eight rivers.

The Department of Natural Resources stocks about 48 others.

When the DNR began stocking Gull Lake near Brainerd nearly two years ago, some residents along the Gull Chain of Lakes were opposed, fearing that introducing the non-native fish will upset the balance of the aquatic ecosystem.

But DNR fisheries chief Don Pereira, says research shows muskies don’t harm the lake or native fish.