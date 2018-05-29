More Volunteers Needed for Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

You can also call Grandma's Marathon offices at 281-727-0947 and ask for Tara if you'd like to volunteer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Volunteers are wanted for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon, which is a little more than two weeks away!

It takes about 6,000 volunteers to make Grandma’s Marathon run smoothly.

Right now 200 volunteer spots are still empty, and it’s especially important this year, because the race is being re–routed because of Superior Street reconstruction.

Volunteer positions include race course medical people, green team members to assist with sustainability efforts and water station volunteers.

“We’re going to need some extra volunteers to help out with way finding in order to help direct not only runners, in terms of, where they need to go for the modified race course, but also for spectators,” said Grandma’s Marathon Marketing & Public Relations Director Mandi Peterson. “Because it’s really going to impact that section in Superior Street and Michigan Street where spectators, especially local spectators are use to going and they have their certain spectating viewing spots.”

