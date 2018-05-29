Professional Hockey Players to Host Development Camp for Young Athletes

Twin Ports Pro Development Camp Starts June 25

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Young hockey players in the Northland will once again get the chance to skate with and learn from professional hockey players.

The Third Annual Twin Ports Pro Development Camp is coming up June 25-29 and online registration is now open.

The camp is for boys and girls playing at the peewee, bantam and high school level at the Superior Ice Arena.

The arena is located at 1015 Oakes Ave. in Superior.

Cost for the camp is $375 for players and $300 for goalies. The camp also offers a Family Discount Plan.

To register or learn more head to twinportsprodevelopmentcamp.com.