St. Paul man Dies After Falling Into Cannon River

Authorities are Investigating the Incident

WELCH, Minn. (AP) – Goodhue County sheriff’s officials say a fisherman has died after falling into the Cannon River.

Authorities say the 40-year-old St. Paul man was fishing with his family on Memorial Day and was standing on a steep bank when he fell into the fast-moving river.

Deputies and Department of Natural Resources conservation officers launched a water search and recovered the man’s body about one mile down river.