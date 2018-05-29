Superior Park Gets New Name, Thanks to Ideas of Local Teen

SUPERIOR, Wis. –A park in Superior officially has a new name, thanks to the ideas of a local teen.

Earlier this morning, Abe Hirvela, 13, helped unveil the sign for 18 Oaks Park.

Hirvela won a contest from Mayor Jim Payne last year.

His idea included the planting of 18 oak trees around the park’s exterior and it won overwhelmingly with voters in the city.

“Me and my grandpa thought of it together,” Hirvela said.

And when asked why he wanted the trees to be planted he said, “Because it didn’t have very many trees; it was just plain and open.”

The renaming ceremony included the mayor proclaiming today Arbor Day for the city of Superior.