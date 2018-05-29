Superior Public Library Re-Opens

SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Public Library has been closed for nearly a month, and it finally opened its doors to the public earlier this morning.

The work to renovate the building isn’t done.

There are still crews working on the walls and windows, but the library is accepting customers after being closed for four weeks.

They installed all new carpets, new shelves, new spaces for children’s programs, and everything is intended to improve the experience for library visitors.

“I know that we were missed,” says library director Sue Heskin. “We were able to do very little business during that time in our lobby. But now people can come in and take a look at some of the changes we are making.” :13

Heskin says the additional work should be complete by the end of June.